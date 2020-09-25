Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Sells 10,885 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.70. 2,584,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,141. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

