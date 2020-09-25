Insider Selling: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OVV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,377. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after buying an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

