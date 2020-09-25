Insider Selling: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OVV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,377. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after buying an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.
About Ovintiv
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc
