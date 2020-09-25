Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells 33,240 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 33,240 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $794,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRPL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $24.47. 1,577,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. Purple Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -177.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

