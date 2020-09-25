Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRPL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $24.47. 1,577,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. Purple Innovation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -177.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

