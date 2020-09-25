Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $1,659.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $1,659.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.04734572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033940 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,365,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

