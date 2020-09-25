Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 12,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 24,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.41% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

