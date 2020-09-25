Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS) was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

