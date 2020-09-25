Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Cap of $18.18 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $3,548.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00229613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00092031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.01447838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00212954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

