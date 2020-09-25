Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $17.35 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.35 million and $13,909.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00100476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01459611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00200240 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

