IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Shares Up 0.3%

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.98. 217,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 133,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPLP shares. TD Securities downgraded IPL Plastics from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered IPL Plastics from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $542.73 million and a P/E ratio of 49.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

