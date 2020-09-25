iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. 6,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit