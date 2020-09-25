Ivy Trading 31.4% Higher This Week (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 53.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Ivy has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Ivy has a market cap of $1.29 million and $851.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.04698139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

