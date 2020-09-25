Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 2,479,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,653,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

