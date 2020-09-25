Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 3,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,853. The company has a market cap of $896.90 million, a PE ratio of -88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

