Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 1.9%

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 463 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 467 ($6.10). 7,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 84,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $383.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.19.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

