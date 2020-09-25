Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005301 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Bitbns. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00509619 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00055683 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,901,577 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Crex24, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.