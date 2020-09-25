Kyber Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.03 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $193.03 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00009094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.04680025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,393,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,035,291 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.