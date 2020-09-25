Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Hits $16.60 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00100226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00230138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.01457503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00200857 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,054,826 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

