Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Stock Price Up 7%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s stock price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.85. 5,485,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 1,721,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Landcadia Holdings II Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

