Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Liberated Syndication Inc (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 7,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

In related news, CFO Richard Heyse purchased 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,643.86.

Liberated Syndication Inc, through its subsidiary, Webmayhem Inc, provides podcast hosting services in the United States. The company offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for producers of podcasting content; LibsynPRO service, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; mobile apps for podcasts; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast shows a custom App and a podcast Website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

