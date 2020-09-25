Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

NASDAQ:LCTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,339. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

