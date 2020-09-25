Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $17,117.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex and YoBit. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 692,297,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

