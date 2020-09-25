LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 114,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 187,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

