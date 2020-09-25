LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 114,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 187,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit