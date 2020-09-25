Loki Tops One Day Trading Volume of $153,267.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $153,267.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,726.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.03291022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.02022836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00429717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00852277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00511415 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,224,801 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.