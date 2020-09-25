Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $506.92 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Maker has a market cap of $506.92 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $504.11 or 0.04698139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OasisDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bancor Network, GOPAX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.