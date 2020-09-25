Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone Purchases 90,910 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone acquired 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LSF stock traded up $7.50 on Friday, reaching $45.00. 305,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,100. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

