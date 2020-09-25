Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $101,240.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $101,240.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00431389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, HADAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

