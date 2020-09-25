MediBloc [ERC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DEx.top, Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.04747437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033935 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Upbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinsuper, IDEX, Cashierest, Kryptono and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

