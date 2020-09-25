Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) Trading Down 4.6%

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 337,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 181,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)

MediPharm Labs Corp. primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products.

