Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $2,702.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,112.10 and $2,702.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00632831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $881.56 or 0.08236681 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

