Metacoin (MTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $189,237.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $189,237.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.04747437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033935 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

