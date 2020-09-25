Michael L. Gravelle Sells 800 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.66. 513,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,511. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $87.31.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after buying an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after buying an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after buying an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,087,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.