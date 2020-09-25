MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.47. 34,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

