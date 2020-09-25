MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $61.98. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

