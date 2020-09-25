MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Up 2.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 89,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 60,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

