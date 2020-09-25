MixMarvel Price Down 10% This Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $376,677.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bithumb and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.04680025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.