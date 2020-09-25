Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Posts Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of MBT remained flat at $GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday. 147,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25. Mobile Tornado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09).
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
