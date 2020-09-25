Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOBL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

MOBL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 541,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

