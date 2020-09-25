Moin (MOIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Moin has a total market cap of $22,316.75 and $12.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,487,146 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

