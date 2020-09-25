Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $234.29 and last traded at $233.18. 500,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,120,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,272 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,111 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

