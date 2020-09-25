Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $234.29 and last traded at $233.18. 500,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,120,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,272 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,111 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit