Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $7.43 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $7.43 million and $1.18 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.01458495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00202469 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

