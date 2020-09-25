Multi-collateral DAI Price Up 0.3% This Week (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

