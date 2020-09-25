NavCoin (NAV) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, cfinex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $721,055.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000519 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000914 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031635 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,750,911 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

