Nebulas (NAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.60 or 0.04694733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033875 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,472,881 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Gate.io, Allcoin and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

