Norman Payson Sells 16,500 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,837.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00.

PGNY stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 696,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,457. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

