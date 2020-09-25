Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,445. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

