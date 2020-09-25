NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1,634.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.