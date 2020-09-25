NuBits (USNBT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00102046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.01454552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200279 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.