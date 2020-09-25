Nuggets Price Up 59.4% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 59.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.01455011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00200150 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

