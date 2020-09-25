NuShares (NSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

